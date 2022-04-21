Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.63 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $440,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $352,599,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,103. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

