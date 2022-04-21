Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) to report ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SPR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. 1,034,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.76. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $1,414,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

