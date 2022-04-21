Analysts Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,535,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,459,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JD.com has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,565,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JD.com by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,113 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

