Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) will report sales of $6.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $2.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $40.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $45.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.17 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $37.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,734,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,929. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

