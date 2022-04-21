Analysts Expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

DTC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. 282,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95. Solo Brands has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $23.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,447,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

