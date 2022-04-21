Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will announce $127.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.50 million and the lowest is $127.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $104.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $531.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.30 million to $533.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $631.83 million, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $642.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $2,535,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 102.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $10,723,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.9% during the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WK stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,812. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -139.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34. Workiva has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

