Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target at $182.62

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CDNS stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.86. 1,459,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,786. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,043 shares of company stock worth $25,210,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

