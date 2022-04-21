Analysts Set Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Price Target at $8.49

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTCH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,732. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Latch will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter worth about $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Latch by 77.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Latch by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 432,075 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Latch by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

