Analysts Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Target Price at $20.43

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after buying an additional 954,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $4,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 124.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 270,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1,407.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 202,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,074,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,434,000 after buying an additional 166,654 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About SolarWinds (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.