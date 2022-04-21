Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.07. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 172,102 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
Athena Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHNR)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athena Gold (AHNR)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.