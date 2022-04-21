Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.07. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 172,102 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

Athena Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

