Atlas Protocol Trading Down 10.4% This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $705,379.98 and $113,314.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.39 or 0.07373033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.51 or 1.00034939 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

