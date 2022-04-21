AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lessened by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.22. 4,178,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,213,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

