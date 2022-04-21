Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,080. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

