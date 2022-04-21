Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $430.29

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.29 ($5.60) and traded as high as GBX 470 ($6.12). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 460 ($5.98), with a volume of 29,705 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of £153.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 432.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 430.64.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.66), for a total value of £60,900 ($79,234.97).

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.