BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.69

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.69 and traded as high as C$10.60. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$10.58, with a volume of 54,486 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.52.

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BELLUS Health news, Senior Officer Francois Desjardins sold 14,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total transaction of C$118,989.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,722 shares in the company, valued at C$691,956.52.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.