Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $289.17

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 289.17 ($3.76) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.76). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.86), with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.21.

Get Biome Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Robert (Rob) Smith acquired 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,007.60 ($6,515.22).

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.