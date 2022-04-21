Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.0774 on Exchanges

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $2,050.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002400 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.