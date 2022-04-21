BonusCloud Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $25,258.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00104391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,207,137,888 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.