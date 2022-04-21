Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $359.14

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.14 ($4.67) and traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.66). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 511 ($6.65), with a volume of 2,295,712 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.93) to GBX 425 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 417 ($5.43).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 363.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 359.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.14), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($62,987.67). Also, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,542 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.24 ($6,460.11). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $525,476 in the last ninety days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

