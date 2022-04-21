Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $977.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) to report $977.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $955.02 million. Brinker International reported sales of $828.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.65.

Shares of EAT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. 1,397,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,115. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,115,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,261,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Brinker International by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 353,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,032,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

