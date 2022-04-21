Brokerages Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings. Docebo posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

DCBO traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.60. 64,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42. Docebo has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Docebo by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Docebo by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

