Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $244,608,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after buying an additional 783,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after buying an additional 572,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,014,000 after buying an additional 571,390 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 613,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

