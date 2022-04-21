Brokerages Anticipate Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.17. Grindrod Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 958.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GRIN stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 477,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,829. The company has a market cap of $481.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.