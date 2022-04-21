Brokerages Anticipate Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) to report $13.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Minim’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the lowest is $13.10 million. Minim posted sales of $15.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year sales of $62.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.13 million to $64.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MINM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 29,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.19. Minim has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MINM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minim during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth $127,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Minim by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

