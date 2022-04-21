Brokerages Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) to announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $7.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.92.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,269.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 848,773 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 61.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

