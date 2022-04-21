Brokerages Expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberOptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CYBE stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $303.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

