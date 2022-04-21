Brokerages Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings. James River Group reported earnings per share of ($3.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JRVR traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 204,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,915. The company has a market cap of $922.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.40. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

