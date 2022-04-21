Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Target Price at $53.40

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Acushnet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 33,881 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Acushnet by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

