Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $50.75

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCT traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,706. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $595.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

