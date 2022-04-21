Brokerages Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price at $37.20

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $25,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,212 shares of company stock worth $4,482,172.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

SNCY traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $29.11. 770,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,760. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

