Brokerages Set The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Target Price at $25.67

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,404. The stock has a market cap of $527.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.70. Marcus has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marcus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Marcus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 892,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

