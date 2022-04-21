Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.96

Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 249,197 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of £13.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.
Byotrol Company Profile (LON:BYOT)
See Also
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.