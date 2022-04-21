CaixaPay Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.08 or 0.07345708 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,806.64 or 0.99981991 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00035981 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

