Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.85

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $4.08. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFPUF shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

