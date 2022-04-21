Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,079.13

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (LON:CGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,079.13 ($66.08) and traded as high as GBX 5,130 ($66.74). Capital Gearing Trust shares last traded at GBX 5,070 ($65.96), with a volume of 63,353 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,080.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,086.63.

Capital Gearing Trust Company Profile (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

