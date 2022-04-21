Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $151.99

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.99 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 148.50 ($1.93). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.94), with a volume of 34,745 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £135.33 million and a PE ratio of 18.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

