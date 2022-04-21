Celo (CELO) Market Cap Tops $1.34 Billion

Celo (CELO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $104.05 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00007570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.88 or 0.07349768 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,722.95 or 0.99805317 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00035779 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,213,075 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

