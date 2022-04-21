Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,433,000 after acquiring an additional 495,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after acquiring an additional 769,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $87.84. 2,195,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $89.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

