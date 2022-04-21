Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.65.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.29. The company had a trading volume of 446,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,655. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.66.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.67%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

