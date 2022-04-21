Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,504 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $59,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.58. 2,446,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,805. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

