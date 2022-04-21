Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $162.67 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,455 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $162,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPC stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.74. 5,556,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,714,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.