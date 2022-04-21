Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $180.12 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 591,915 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NXP Semiconductors worth $180,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,053,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 341,518 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,686,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,595. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

