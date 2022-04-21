Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $180.12 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 788,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 591,915 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $180,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,936 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.85. 2,346,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,595. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.09.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

