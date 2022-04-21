Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $184.58 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,927 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 2.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Parker-Hannifin worth $184,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.97. 614,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.94 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

