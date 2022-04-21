Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $229.36 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,532,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580,891 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 2.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of Baker Hughes worth $229,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,652,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,727 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,152,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

