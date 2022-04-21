Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $90.11 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $90,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,904,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.72. 4,497,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,232. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

