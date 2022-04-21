Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $74.54 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 948,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,540,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.
SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
