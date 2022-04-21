Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 487,861 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,475,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 487,861 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $107,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,513. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

