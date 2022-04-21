Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up about 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $147,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,179,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $14.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $641.29. 73,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $705.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $790.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $616.41 and a twelve month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. The company had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 66.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

