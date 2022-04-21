Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $63,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Crown by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCK stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $121.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,571. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.41. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.